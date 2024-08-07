Entertainment

Janet Jackson's new Las Vegas residency CONFIRMED

Janet Jackson's Las Vegas Residency will kick off around Christmas time

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
anet Jacksons Las Vegas Residency will kick off around Christmas time
anet Jackson's Las Vegas Residency will kick off around Christmas time 

Singer Janet Jackson has signed up on to begin her new  Las Vegas residency! 

The 58-year-old will reportedly sing at the Resorts World with her first shows kicking off around Christmas time.

Her manager Mo Elmasri confirmed, "We are thrilled to announce Janet's upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas." 

The statement read, "This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances. The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter."

Mo continued saying, "Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way."

It has been believed that the singer cum dancer might perform a special New Year's Eve show as part of the contract. 

According to TMZ, the Together Again crooner was offered a residency in London but she chose to opt for Las Vegas as it was more lucrative. 

Janet Jackson is heartily missing her late brother Michel who died 15 years ago, opening up about some of his memories.

Talking about joining hands on their 1995 song Scream she told BBC, " Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment...And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role."

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Entertainment News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ryan Reynolds is Blake Lively's No. 1 fan
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
'It Ends with Us' premiere: Blake Lively pays homage to 'ultimate queen' Britney Spears
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega zips lips on ‘love life’
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Aamir Khan callling it quits in Bollywood?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Jennifer Aniston's ‘crush’ on Ben Affleck fuel split with Jennifer Lopez: sources
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ayeza Khan uplifts the spirits of women with a motivational post
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Sabrina Carpenter hails BFF Taylor Swift as ‘rockstar’