Janet Jackson's new Las Vegas residency CONFIRMED

Singer Janet Jackson has signed up on to begin her new Las Vegas residency!
The 58-year-old will reportedly sing at the Resorts World with her first shows kicking off around Christmas time.
Her manager Mo Elmasri confirmed, "We are thrilled to announce Janet's upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas."
The statement read, "This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances. The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter."
Mo continued saying, "Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way."
It has been believed that the singer cum dancer might perform a special New Year's Eve show as part of the contract.
According to TMZ, the Together Again crooner was offered a residency in London but she chose to opt for Las Vegas as it was more lucrative.
Janet Jackson is heartily missing her late brother Michel who died 15 years ago, opening up about some of his memories.
Talking about joining hands on their 1995 song Scream she told BBC, " Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment...And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role."