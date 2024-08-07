Aamir Khan callling it quits in Bollywood?

Speculations regarding the megastar Aamir Khan's potential retirement are swirling!
The rumors regarding the Laal Singh Chaddha star's retirement gained traction following a candid interview with his son Junaid Khan.
Contemplating over his dad's alleged retirement, Junaid disclosed, "I have always been behind the camera on film sets, working on a project for Aamir Khan Productions when my father told me, 'I'm retiring; why don't you take over?"
This was the moment Junaid decided to officially step into production.
"I believe I have a good understanding of film production, which is one of the most challenging areas of filmmaking," he explained.
For the unversed, Aamir Khan has been reportedly working on the second installment of Taare Zameen Par while Junaid Khan is debuting in the Netflix film Maharaj.
The Bollywood superstar has also been navigating a challenging phase in his career after a series of box office flops and disappointments.