Jennifer Aniston's ‘crush’ on Ben Affleck fuel split with Jennifer Lopez: sources

Jennifer Aniston's “flirty” relationship with Ben Affleck reportedly accelerated the accelerated divorce between Jennifer Lopez and her estranged husband.
Lopez and Affleck’s marriage is seemingly on the brick of split.
A source exclusively told In Touch Weekly, “Jen has definitely had a mini crush on Ben for years.”
Aniston could not approach the filmmaker because “he’s always been in these very serious, long-term relationships during that time. But change is in the air,” adding, “As things pretty openly wind down between J. Lo and Ben, there’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben.”
The inside further explained, “They’ve never really been single at the same time before, and Jen has been a true-blue fan of Ben’s for decades. They did work together on He’s Just Not That Into You 15 years ago but they were trying to figure out a project together for years before then.”
Lopez and Affleck exchanged the wedding vows in July 2022 in Las Vegas.
“There’s a very friendly and flirty open line of communication between them, plus a boatload of mutual friends — everybody from Jon Hamm to Sandra Bullock, who can totally see Ben and Jen becoming a couple down the road,” the insider concluded.