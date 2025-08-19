Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday

Justin Bieber is embracing his role as a doting dad, and new photos are giving fans a glimpse into his life as a father.
The Peaches singer took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of new photos featuring himself and his 11-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber.
In the pictures, Jack can be seen sitting back on a large cushion as his legs dangled on his father's shoulders.
Justin also positioned his hands behind him to guard his son, while resting the back of his head on Jack’s stomach.
The next photo featured Jack sitting on his father’s shoulders with his legs resting on the Baby singer’s chest, and another image showed Justin with his eyes closed as he appeared to lift his son’s arms.
Soon after the series of images were shared the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the father-son duo.
“These are the moments!!,” one person commented, while a second added, “The best daddy.”
Another said, “Jack has the best dad in the world.”
Notably, Justin’s latest post came after he shared a photo of himself and his son matching in pink last week.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are set to celebrate the first birthday of their son Jack Blue Bieber on August 22.