Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her work ethics and role in producing Wednesday season 2, part two.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star also got candid about struggling to express herself in the Vogue México and Latin America’s September issue.
While reflecting on producing the most-watched English-language series in Netflix history, Jenna said, “Being young and assertive is intense for a lot of people, as a woman. I've always known what it's like to not have a voice, and that terrifies me. I don't want to be in that situation again.”
She continued, “But for me, it's just about making sure I use my voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible. For most of my career, I didn't know how to express myself. I didn't know I could, because I was very young, I didn't know anything about the industry.”
Jenna reprised her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit series. She starred alongside Emma Myers, Lady Gaga, Joy Sunday and Isaac Ordonez.
Wednesday season 2 part I, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, was released on Netflix on August 6 and has received rave reviews from fans.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date:
The second part of Wednesday Season 2 is slated to release on September 3, 2025.