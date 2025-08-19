Home / Entertainment

Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II

Jenna Ortega reveals using her 'voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible' on set

Jenna Ortegas producer role brings new depth to Wednesday S2, Part II
Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II

Jenna Ortega has opened up about her work ethics and role in producing Wednesday season 2, part two.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star also got candid about struggling to express herself in the Vogue México and Latin America’s September issue.

While reflecting on producing the most-watched English-language series in Netflix history, Jenna said, “Being young and assertive is intense for a lot of people, as a woman. I've always known what it's like to not have a voice, and that terrifies me. I don't want to be in that situation again.”

She continued, “But for me, it's just about making sure I use my voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible. For most of my career, I didn't know how to express myself. I didn't know I could, because I was very young, I didn't know anything about the industry.”

Jenna reprised her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit series. She starred alongside Emma Myers, Lady Gaga, Joy Sunday and Isaac Ordonez.

Wednesday season 2 part I, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, was released on Netflix on August 6 and has received rave reviews from fans.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date:

The second part of Wednesday Season 2 is slated to release on September 3, 2025.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift’s Las Vegas residency rumors debunked by famed venue

Taylor Swift’s Las Vegas residency rumors debunked by famed venue
Taylor Swift is set to release her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' after two months

Sabrina carpenter’s ‘special’ companions steal spotlight in ‘Vogue’ debut

Sabrina carpenter’s ‘special’ companions steal spotlight in ‘Vogue’ debut
Sabrina Carpenter set to release 'Man's Best Friend' studio album by the end of August

Justin Baldoni accused of 'harassing' another 'It Ends With Us' actress

Justin Baldoni accused of 'harassing' another 'It Ends With Us' actress
Isabela Ferrer plays the younger version of Blake Lively's character in 'It Ends With Us'

Travis Kelce credited for Taylor Swift’s bold 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork

Travis Kelce credited for Taylor Swift’s bold 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork
The pop icon unveiled the album cover and tracklist for 'The Life of a Showgirl' during her 'New Heights' apperance

Madison Beer sparks romance rumours with NFL player

Madison Beer sparks romance rumours with NFL player
The Grammy nominated artist has been working on a new project amid the dating speculations

Taylor Swift slays in bold, glitzy black on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ vinyl cover

Taylor Swift slays in bold, glitzy black on ‘Life of a Showgirl’ vinyl cover
Taylor Swift announces two new vinyl editions ‘The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection’ of her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet split rumors

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet split rumors
The Kylie cosmetics founder addresses breakup speculation with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Sabrina Carpenter to electrify 2025 VMAs with power-packed performance

Sabrina Carpenter to electrify 2025 VMAs with power-packed performance
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer is set to bring unforgettable energy to MTV VMA’s 2025 with her electrifying performance

Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Courteney Cox after emotional confession

Jennifer Aniston finds comfort in Courteney Cox after emotional confession
Courteney Cox reunites with Jennifer Aniston after ‘The Morning Show’ actress’s painful admission about Matthew Perry

Zoë Kravitz declares 'no skips' on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Zoë Kravitz declares 'no skips' on Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl'
The 'Lover' singer announced her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' at the 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift becomes Livvy Dunne’s guiding light in dating pro athlete

Taylor Swift becomes Livvy Dunne’s guiding light in dating pro athlete
Social media star Livvy Dunne reveals how Taylor Swift inspires her in navigating romance with her pro athlete boyfriend

Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey'

Priyanka Chopra revisits past with heartfelt note on 'Kaminey'
The 'Quantico' actress has marked a major milestone in her acting career with a sweet tribute to her iconic film