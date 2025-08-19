Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey

Olivia Munn reflected on her cancer journey ahead of a scary medical procedure with a throwback video.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on August 18, 2025, World Breast Cancer Research Day, to share an emotional video and a message about her long battle with the life-threatening disease.
In the video, Munn was sitting up in a hospital bed, preparing to go for surgery, with her husband, John Mulaney, sitting on the bed facing her.
The Iron Man 2 alum captioned,"This was May 2023 right before I was wheeled in for my double mastectomy, the first of 5 surgeries I would have in a determined battled to beat breast cancer."
She went on, "Today is #WorldBreastCancerResearchDay. My breast cancer and my mother’s breast cancer are both very aggressive, fast-moving cancers. And because of funding for breast cancer research we both had a path to survival."
While praising The Predator actress, fans flocked to comments, and one fan wrote, “You are one of the strongest most inspiring woman I know! And I’m very grateful to know you you can do it all. “
Another fan suffering from cancer said, “I’m a breast cancer survivor. I had a double mastectomy in 2007. Doing great today. I can’t say how much I admire you. Thanks for your courage and fighting spirit. The best to u.”
On World Breast Cancer Research Day, Munn shared that she’s currently on endocrine therapy, first FDA-approved in the 1970s, urged for more funding.
Munn further offered strength, support, and hope to other cancer patients experiencing similar battles.
For those unaware, Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy.