Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation

This year a “very special” one for Selena Gomez!
Amid the ongoing marriage speculation with fiancé Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Monday, August 18, to drop a cryptic hint about the rumors, calling 2025 a special year.
Sharing a TikTok video of hers, the Sunset Blvd singer expressed thanks to fans for their generous support of her newly launched Rare Beauty perfume.
“Thank you all so much for the kind and unbelievable generous support of our perfume,” she captioned, adding, “This has been a highlight of a very special year for me.”
In the video, the gorgeous actress showed her way of using the luxurious fragrance, saying, “Hello! So here I am with my Rare perfume and I just wanted to show you guys how easy it is to use.”
During a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in May 2025, Ed Sheeran confirmed that he had been invited to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding. However, he did not disclose further details about date or other guests.
Moreover, an insider close to the lovebirds previously claimed that Gomez is “quite nervous” about her big day, as she is “picky about everything.”
It was also shared that the couple wants to spend their grand day with close friends and family, and the guests will include several notable A-listers, including the actress’s popstar pal Taylor Swift and the Only Murders in the Building co-stars.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged last December after dating for over a year.