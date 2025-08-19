Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death

The actress Aubrey Plaza spoke about how she’s coping up with life after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.
While conversing with her longtime friend Amy Poehler in a recent episode of Good Hang, the 41-year-old actress got candid about her life after tragically losing her husband.
Baena, a writer and director, committed suicide in January at the age of 47.
Poehler asked Plaza, “On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?”
Plaza replied, “In this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you.”
“I’m here and I’m functioning,” she continued. “I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously,” Parks and Recreation alum continued.
The couple worked together on several series, including Life After Beth, Cinema Toast, and Spin Me Round.
Her grief feels like “a giant ocean of awfulness, and she can still feel the pain.
She further explained that sometimes she only wants to dive into the pain.
“Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there,” She remarked.
For those unversed, the pair ignited romance rumours in 2011, however, they kept it private. In May 2011, the couple announced their marriage via an Instagram post, calling Baena her "darling husband."