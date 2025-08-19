Home / Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'daily struggles' after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza explains that her grief feels like 'a giant ocean of awfulness', and she can still feel the pain

Aubrey Plaza opens up about daily struggles after husbands death

The actress Aubrey Plaza spoke about how she’s coping up with life after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

While conversing with her longtime friend Amy Poehler in a recent episode of Good Hang, the 41-year-old actress got candid about her life after tragically losing her husband.

Baena, a writer and director, committed suicide in January at the age of 47.

Poehler asked Plaza, “On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?”

Plaza replied, “In this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you.”

“I’m here and I’m functioning,” she continued. “I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously,” Parks and Recreation alum continued.

The couple worked together on several series, including Life After Beth, Cinema Toast, and Spin Me Round.

Her grief feels like “a giant ocean of awfulness, and she can still feel the pain.

She further explained that sometimes she only wants to dive into the pain.

“Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there,” She remarked.

For those unversed, the pair ignited romance rumours in 2011, however, they kept it private. In May 2011, the couple announced their marriage via an Instagram post, calling Baena her "darling husband." 

You Might Like:

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring

Olivia Rodrigo sparks engagement buzz with striking $70K diamond ring
The ‘Drivers License’ singer was spotted wearing a ring during a recent outing with boyfriend Louis Patridge in Los Angeles

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey

Olivia Munn shares emotional throwback from her cancer journey
The 'Iron Man 2' alum, Olivia Munn, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music
The 'Outside' singer released the new music on TikTok addressing rumours of a feud with the 'Flowers' songstress

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday

Justin Bieber shares sweet snapshots with baby Jack ahead of first birthday
The 'Peaches' singer shared new photos featuring himself and his 11-month-old son Jack Blues

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades

Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades
Jonas Brothers mentioned Kelly Clarkson in their previous hit song 'Year 3000'

Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation

Selena Gomez teases ‘special year’ amid Benny Blanco marriage speculation
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged last December after dating for over a year

Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news

Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news
Travis Kelce set to launch steakhouse with the Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes

Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II

Jenna Ortega's producer role brings new depth to 'Wednesday' S2, Part II
Jenna Ortega reveals using her 'voice in the most professional, efficient, and kind way possible' on set

Taylor Swift’s Las Vegas residency rumors debunked by famed venue

Taylor Swift’s Las Vegas residency rumors debunked by famed venue
Taylor Swift is set to release her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' after two months

Sabrina carpenter’s ‘special’ companions steal spotlight in ‘Vogue’ debut

Sabrina carpenter’s ‘special’ companions steal spotlight in ‘Vogue’ debut
Sabrina Carpenter set to release 'Man's Best Friend' studio album by the end of August

Justin Baldoni accused of 'harassing' another 'It Ends With Us' actress

Justin Baldoni accused of 'harassing' another 'It Ends With Us' actress
Isabela Ferrer plays the younger version of Blake Lively's character in 'It Ends With Us'

Travis Kelce credited for Taylor Swift’s bold 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork

Travis Kelce credited for Taylor Swift’s bold 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork
The pop icon unveiled the album cover and tracklist for 'The Life of a Showgirl' during her 'New Heights' apperance