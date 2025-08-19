Justin Baldoni accused of 'harassing' another 'It Ends With Us' actress

It Ends With Us actress Isabela Ferrer has accused Justin Baldoni for "harassing" her over subpoena request in legal battle with Blake Lively.
Following Baldoni's subpoena of Ferrer, related to the case, his lawyers filed a motion on August 12, claiming that she has been unreachable and unresponsive.
Lawyers for the Evil actress have now filed a rebuttal, claiming that the 41-year-old "engaged in bad faith tactics" and filed his motion "for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing" Ferrer.
The actress, who played the younger version of Lively’s character Lily in the hit Collen Hoover adaptation, has asked the court to both deny Baldoni's motion and impose sanctions on him.
Moreover, Lively served Ferrer a subpoena in February for communication relevant to the headline-making dispute.
Last December, the Gossip Girl alum filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, alleging questionable behaviour and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.
In his now-dismissed $400 million countersuit in January filed against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni had accused his co-star of asking Isabela Ferrer to "shun" him, giving fans an impression that he had committed an "egregious sin."
Notably, both cases in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al. are scheduled for trial in March 2026.