Jonas Brothers reunite with Kelly Clarkson after decades

Jonas Brothers mentioned Kelly Clarkson in their previous hit song 'Year 3000'

Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers reunited after ages to reflect on their hit singles.

In the latest episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, which was released on August 19, the pop icon sat down with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas to discuss their biggest hits.

Kelly recalled, "It was in a meet and greet and somebody [said], ‘Did you hear the Jonas Brothers song?’ and I was like ‘What, no?’ and they were like ‘They say your name!’ and I was like What! I was like, 'That’s so cool to be referenced in any way in pop culture, I love it.'"

Their decade long friendship started after Jonas Brothers mentioned the Stronger crooner in their hit song, Year 3000.

The lyrics of that famous song read, “I wish that I could fly into the sky, so very high, just like my girl Kelly Clarkson."

Nick, Kevin and Joe then sang an acoustic rendition of the 2006 single with Kelly jamming to it.

Her show, Songs & Stories, will also feature A-list celebrities including Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims and Lizzo in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, the boy band is currently busy with JONAS20: Living the Dream world tour.

