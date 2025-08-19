Sabrina carpenter’s ‘special’ companions steal spotlight in ‘Vogue’ debut

Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter on cloud nine as her "special" companions made a Vogue cover debut.

The fashion magazine released the cover story of Sabrina’s pet dogs, Goodwin and Louie, on Monday, August 18. 

Sabrina's furry companions, Simply Goodwin, an Angel Doll pup, and Louie, a Cavapoo, have been joining her on the Short n' Sweet tour.

In the cover story interview, the Grammy winner shared. “They’ve come on tour before. They wait in my dressing room during the show, so they’ve actually never gotten to see me perform live, which sucks for them because I think they’d like it.”

While revealing that she grew up alongside her pets, Sabrina added, “Tour is weird for them because it’s a super-rock-star lifestyle. They come on the bus. They call them Angel Doll pups. I mean, they’re literally just mutts, but he is a really special mutt.”

The Please Please Please hitmaker said she uses a special voice to talk to her dogs, describing it as sort of stupid, but authentic. She believes dogs bring out “the real person” in us.

On the work front, Sabrina is set to release her studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29.

The American singer will also attend MTV VMA’s 2025 next month as she bagged eight nominations.

