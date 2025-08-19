Home / Entertainment

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music

The 'Outside' singer released the new music on TikTok addressing rumours of a feud with the 'Flowers' songstress

Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music
Calvin Harris denies Miley Cyrus feud as teases new music 

Calvin Harris has finally broken his silence on speculation about a fallout with Miley Cyrus, clarifying that their rumored “feud” stemmed from nothing more than miscommunication.

On Tuesday, the Outside singer released the new music on TikTok seemingly addressed rumours of a feud with the Flowers songstress as he teased new music.

He shared a sneak peak at a collaboration with female artist Jessie Reyez, who is the co-writer of the tune, called Ocean.

Despite the excitement from some fans, others recalled that Calvin had already shared a glimpse of the unreleased song that featured vocals from Miley, 32.

One fan asked, “What happened to the one with Miley?; I love Miley's version more; Please release it with Miley's vocals.”

Calvin responded with a joke to the comments, saying fans should "tell her." He also seemed to suggest that he was keen to release the song with the We Can't Stop singer.

He also revealed that it is “not possible” and “I'm afraid not”, when questioned if the Miley version will ever see the light of day.

Calvin acknowledged that a mistake on his part was the reason Miley no longer appeared on the track.

He said, “Nah it was my bad . . . crossed wires,” refuting the speculation Calvin added, “I love Miley.”

To note, Calvin returned with two new tracks: Smoke The Pain Away, his first song to feature only his own vocals since 2018, and Free, his first single since his 2024 collaboration with Ellie Goulding.

