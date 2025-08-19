Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce credited for Taylor Swift’s bold 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork

The pop icon unveiled the album cover and tracklist for 'The Life of a Showgirl' during her 'New Heights' apperance

Travis Kelce might have a hand in Taylor Swift exploring her daring side on the upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

On Monday, August 18, the Daily Mail suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's respectful behaviour towards the Lover crooner has allowed her "to explore a sexier side of herself safely."

A source revealed to the outlet that Taylor "couldn't do [so] before because she didn't feel as safe with other men as she does with Travis."

The insider went on to claim, "[She] trusts that her fans will follow her through all parts of her personality, but she won't be doing anything too explicit."

Moreover, another tipster called Travis a "confidence booster to whomever he surrounds himself with."

Taylor made her podcast debut on New Heights last week, where she revealed the album cover for her 12th studio album, featuring a bold snap of herself as the artwork with a barely-there rhinestone-bikini fit.

She also updated her Instagram with different versions of the album cover, all following the same risqué theme.

Furthermore, on Monday, the 14-time Grammy winner announced two editions of vinyl for the album titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection.

For the cover, the Haunted songstress posed for the camera, slipped into a purple sequined bodysuit and paired it with fishnet tights.

The vinyl variants – one in violet and the other in the mint-green colour scheme – were released with a limited-time offer of 48 hours; however, with her star power, Taylor has managed to sold them out in an hour.

Notably, the limited-edition Shiny Bug Collection also features a poem Taylor Swift wrote just for the vinyl.

