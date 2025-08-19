Travis Kelce announces big venture after Taylor Swift dropped album news

Travis Kelce has announced a major venture after his girlfriend Taylor Swift dropped a new album news.
Last week, Taylor announced new album The Life of a Showgirl, which will release in October.
On Monday, August 18, the NFL player revealed the opening date of his steakhouse, 1587 Prime, which he is starting with the Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.
Travis shared a joint post with his partners on Instagram, in which he can be seen trying the delicious stake.
The caption read, “Precision in every detail. Power in every bite. 1587 Prime opens Wednesday, September 17. Beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 12pm CST, you can reserve your table for opening night and beyond. Be among the first to experience Kansas City’s newest steakhouse.”
In the video announcement, Taylor’s boyfriend, 35, asked, “What’s better than to break food with people over good food, good drinks and a cool vibe?”
Patrick chimed in, “We wanted to bring something special for the city of Kansas City.”
As their pair continued to eat next to one another, the 29-year old player can be heard saying in a voiceover, “Kansas City loves food. The city’s gonna love it.”
To note, 1587 Prime is located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel in Kansas City.