Taylor Swift’s Las Vegas residency rumors debunked by famed venue

Taylor Swift is set to release her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' after two months

Taylor Swift's Las Vegas residency rumors are put to rest after the famed venue sets the record straight.

A few days ago, The Sun reported that the Grammy winner has been planning Las Vegas residency for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

A source told the media outlet, "Taylor's team has been talking about Vegas gigs in private for a while, including at a dinner a few months back in Nashville with other music managers. They are seeing what would work for the new album and have specifically been eyeing up concerts at Sphere.”

Since most LV concert venues will be too small for Taylor’s massive following, fans are buzzing about the possibility of her headlining shows at The Sphere, the city's brand-new theater.

The Sphere has became one of the most high-tech concert venues in the world. Many renowned artists and bands have performed at the famed venue including U2, The Who, and Backstreet Boys.

A rep for the Sphere told Puck’s Matt Belloni, “While we love and respect Taylor Swift, we are not in conversations with her team about a residency at Sphere.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s team has yet to address the ongoing speculations. 

On the work front, she will release the most-anticipated album on October 3, 2025.

