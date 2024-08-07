Entertainment

'It Ends with Us' premiere: Blake Lively pays homage to 'ultimate queen' Britney Spears

  • August 07, 2024
Blake Lively arrived at the premiere of her upcoming film It Ends With Us turning heads in Britney Spears' exotic Versace dress. 

Lively graced the pink carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square theatre in a drizzling New York City, reviving the Toxic hitmaker's vintage butterfly dress adorned with sequin flowers. 

On her Instagram stories this Wednesday, the All I See Is You actress shared a picture of Spears in that dazzling outfit. 

Lively hailed the pop sensation in the caption, "The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories." 

“Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," the mom of four added.  

 She concluded by expressing gratitude, “Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pink carpet appearance came soon after Britney Spears' 2023 hit memoir The Woman in Me is set to be adapted for the big screen. 

To note, the film tells an interesting and complicated tale of Lily Bloom (Lively) as she falls in love with  Ryle Kincaid ( Baldoni) before reconnecting with her first love. 

