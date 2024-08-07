Henry Cavill 'was sick to his stomach' at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set

Henry Cavill gets “was sick to his stomach” after filming a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.
He starred as Wolverine’s variant in the blockbuster movie.
Shawn Levy, film director, reflected on biggest surprises during a dialogue with The New York Times.
He said, "In the case of Henry, it was not long after everything went down with DC, and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman.”
Shawn continued, "Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”
He also revealed that Ryan Reynolds "brilliantly" named Cavill's Logan "the Cavillrine."
Although the film only had one Wolverine, which was played by Hugh Jackman, but Shawn was excited to see Henry playing the character for a brief moment.
He noted, "I think we all were, including poor Henry Cavill, who not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day. I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver."
Deadpool & Wolverine made $1 billion globally so far.