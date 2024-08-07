‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega zips lips on ‘love life’

Jenna Ortega has vowed to keep her romance under the wrap, leaving fans intrigued.
The Wednesday star does not “plan on speaking about [her] love life publicly".
Jenna, who is currently single, has noted that her life love is a private matter that she don’t plan to sharing with public.
The 21-year-old actress explained to Vanity Fair magazine, "I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine. When you know too much about someone’s personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them …There’s nothing worse."
The brunette beauty confessed that there's currently nothing to hide.
She continued, "I live on soundstages, pretty much, so it’s so rare that I’m out seeing the sun."
Jenna also reflected on the similarities between herself and the Netflix show character, Wednesday.
She previously told PEOPLE, "People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour!"
As per reports, the production on the season 2 has started in late April 2024.
The release date of Wednesday season 2 has not been unveiled yet.