‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in works: Relive Anne Hathaway’s 5 most iconic looks

The critically acclaimed movie The Devil Wears Prada is back in the headlines since the announcement of it’s much anticipated sequel by 20th Century Studios last month.

Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada takes audience into a highstakes world of fashion with its compelling storyline and unforgettable characters like Anne Hathaway’s Andrea Sachs, and Meryl Streep’s Miranda Preistly.

The comedy-drama depicts the story of Andrea, who struggles as the assistant to the powerful protagonist, Miranda, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

As the highly-anticipated sequel of The Devil Wears Prada continues to drop snippets from the filming, lets reminisce 5 most stunning looks of Anne Hathaway as Andrea AKA Andy.

This scene in the movie features Andy stepping out of the St Regis hotel in New York City catching everyone’s attention with her remarkable transformation.

Her Channel boots scream high fashion, as she struts into her office.

The bespoke rose gold sequined shirt peeked from underneath a navy blazer with gold trimming around the borders, is a perfect cross between grace and tasteful, as even her colleagues could not help but compliment.

Andy accessorised her outfit with layers of gold chains, setting a trend of stacking jewellery two decades ago.

While the contrasting pickle green knitted Fendi bag speaks volumes about Andy still being in touch with her true self.

In this iconic moment, Andy dons a Yigal Azroue cream white angora coat with gloves just long enough to cover her knuckles, fighting the cold NYC weather elegantly.

Even while navigating her way into New York, she seems completely immersed in her duty, with a small phone in one hand and a shinny silver Calvin Klein bag hanging on her shoulder, indicating that "she means buisness" 

On the streets of Paris, Andy turns heads in a black dress featuring a black bolero with a hunter green accent, accentuating her waist,making the outfit exquisitely designed to accompany the editor-in-chief of the Runway magazine, at Paris Fashion Week.

The pairing of a mustard clutch and tiny black gloves made the ensemble extra chic. 

She accentuated her look with a silver necklace and matching studs and added drama to her style with perfect red lips.

Andy was a vision in a double-breasted emerald green wool coat, with its leopard print cuff and collar detail as she walking through the streets of New York City.

She completed her style with pure white gloves, Channel sunglasses and a Kate Spade’s giraffe satchel bag leaving a forever impact on the fashion girlies.

As of 2025, this outfit is believed to have many fans still in a chokehold.

The black mini-dress accessorised with Channel gold chain with various charms stands out under a long black coat.

The sheer stockings and knee-high Channel leather boots, bring out the not so effortless look to be attractive and graceful.

Anne Hathaway's evergreen character Andy experiments with different styles throughout the movie, but is often seen in sophisticated dark coloured ensembles. 

Her outfits have endured the tests of time and remained ravishing as ever.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, 2026.  

