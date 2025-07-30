Home / Entertainment

‘Zootopia 2’ trailer teases Judy and Nick’s fun-filled crimefighting comeback

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Shakira return to reprise their iconic roles from the 2016 hit 'Zootopia'


Zootopia is once again under a threat and this time from a slithering snake voiced by Ke Huy Quan!

On Wednesday, July 30, Walt Disney Animation Studios dropped a new highly anticipated trailer for the sequel to 2016's animated hit Zootopia.

In the trailer, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman could be seen reprising their iconic roles as animal police officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

The hilarious 2 minute and 22 seconds trailer of Zootopia 2 showed Judy and Nick attending partners' counseling sessions to learn how to work together as they team up on the city's police force for a high-stakes “make or break” assignment in the fictional animal-populated city.

As the trailer unveiled, Judy and Nick track down the whereabouts of a snake named Gary De'Snake who has traveled into Zootopia.

The trailer also featured a number of other old and some new animal characters.

According to an official synopsis, the movie follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde when they "find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down."

"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," it added.

Shakira also reprises her role as Gazelle from the 2016 original while Idris Elba is bringing back Chief Bogo to life.

Zootopia 2 is set to hit theaters on November, 26.

