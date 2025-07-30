Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda publicly supports Katy Perry after their split

Orlando Bloom's first wife Miranda Kerr has seemingly extended her support to Katy Perry weeks after the singer's split from the actor.
The 42-year-old Aussie model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, to share a carrousel of photos from her “Summer so far.”
In the first image, Kerr could be seen sitting at a fine dine restaurant while another showed her posing for a selfie with model pal Amélie Tremblay during a concert.
However, it was her third slide that caught the attention as it featured none other than Perry, her ex-husband Bloom’s most recent ex.
The video showed the Roar singer performing her hit California Girls during her Lifetimes Tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 15.
Kerr was married to the Lord Of The Rings star from 2010 to 2013 and the estranged couple shares a 13-year-old son, Flynn.
The model has been vocal about her adoration for Perry and her this recent act of support comes just week after the singer’s split from Bloom, whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with.
In the recent turns of event, Katy Perry has been linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in Montreal at the city's Le Violon restaurant on Monday.