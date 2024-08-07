Entertainment

Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post

Sajal Aly gets a new haircut leaving millions of her fans gushing

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Sajal Aly gets a new haircut leaving millions of her fans gushing
Sajal Aly gets a new haircut leaving millions of her fans gushing 

Sajal Aly left millions gasping with her new French hair makeover! 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress shared a set of pictures flaunting her new cut. 

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress slipped in a baby pink gown for a photoshoot with her French bangs and soft curls doing the talking. 


She went minimal in makeup exuding pure goddess vibes, letting her post captivate the audience without any caption. 

Her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section of her post to hail the diva and her drive to experiment with new cuts and colours.

" I legit gasped," wrote a fan. 

The other commented, "So elegant." 

"Real life Barbie," another effused. 

" Lovely, " effused the fourth. 

Last week, the O Rangreza star shared a mirror selfie dressed to the nines in a chic outfit. 

On the work front, Sajal Aly made her big screen debut with Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With it. 

She is currently starring in the drama serial Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside the new acting sensation Hamza Sohail. 

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Entertainment News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ryan Reynolds is Blake Lively's No. 1 fan
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
'It Ends with Us' premiere: Blake Lively pays homage to 'ultimate queen' Britney Spears
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega zips lips on ‘love life’
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Aamir Khan callling it quits in Bollywood?
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Jennifer Aniston's ‘crush’ on Ben Affleck fuel split with Jennifer Lopez: sources
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ayeza Khan uplifts the spirits of women with a motivational post
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Janet Jackson's new Las Vegas residency CONFIRMED
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Sabrina Carpenter hails BFF Taylor Swift as ‘rockstar’