Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post

Sajal Aly left millions gasping with her new French hair makeover!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress shared a set of pictures flaunting her new cut.
The Sinf-e-Aahan actress slipped in a baby pink gown for a photoshoot with her French bangs and soft curls doing the talking.
She went minimal in makeup exuding pure goddess vibes, letting her post captivate the audience without any caption.
Her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section of her post to hail the diva and her drive to experiment with new cuts and colours.
" I legit gasped," wrote a fan.
The other commented, "So elegant."
"Real life Barbie," another effused.
" Lovely, " effused the fourth.
Last week, the O Rangreza star shared a mirror selfie dressed to the nines in a chic outfit.
On the work front, Sajal Aly made her big screen debut with Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With it.
She is currently starring in the drama serial Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside the new acting sensation Hamza Sohail.