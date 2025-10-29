Chris Evans, Alba Baptista reveal name of their first child

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have finally revealed the name of their newborn!
On Tuesday, October 28, PEOPLE reported that the 44-year-old American actor welcomed his first child with his 28-year-old Portuguese wife after two years of marriage.
The lovebirds embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl last week on October 24 in Massachusetts.
According to a source, the Avengers star and the Borderline starlet have named their little girl Alma Grace Baptista Evans.
"They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby," noted the insider.
For the unversed, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were first romantically linked in January 2022. However, they kept their relationship private, with a tipster disclosing to PEOPLE in November that they had been dating “for over a year.”
As per the source, the Captain America actor “got serious very quickly” with Alba shortly after they crossed paths for the first time in Europe.
"He kept saying he knew she was the one. He has been ready to settle down for a while. He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl,” said the insider.
The duo got married in September 2023 in an intimate and private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.