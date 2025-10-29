Entertainment

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista reveal name of their first child

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista embrace parenthood with the arrival of their first baby after two years of marriage

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista reveal name of their first child
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista reveal name of their first child

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have finally revealed the name of their newborn!

On Tuesday, October 28, PEOPLE reported that the 44-year-old American actor welcomed his first child with his 28-year-old Portuguese wife after two years of marriage.

The lovebirds embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl last week on October 24 in Massachusetts.

According to a source, the Avengers star and the Borderline starlet have named their little girl Alma Grace Baptista Evans.

"They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby," noted the insider.

For the unversed, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were first romantically linked in January 2022. However, they kept their relationship private, with a tipster disclosing to PEOPLE in November that they had been dating “for over a year.”

As per the source, the Captain America actor “got serious very quickly” with Alba shortly after they crossed paths for the first time in Europe.

"He kept saying he knew she was the one. He has been ready to settle down for a while. He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl,” said the insider.

The duo got married in September 2023 in an intimate and private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Halle Bailey, DDG agree to co-parenting terms after restraining order dismissal

Halle Bailey, DDG agree to co-parenting terms after restraining order dismissal
DDG and Halle Bailey, who parted ways in October 2024, have reached a custody agreement for their son, Halo

'Doctor Who' returns: Disney+ announces shocking new update

'Doctor Who' returns: Disney+ announces shocking new update
Fan beloved series 'Doctor Who' set to make striking comeback with Disney's sensational announcement

Netflix unveils 'One Piece' season 2 premiere date amid season 3 pre-production

Netflix unveils 'One Piece' season 2 premiere date amid season 3 pre-production
Iñaki Godoy confirmed the 'One Piece' season 3's production is going strong in the date announcement video

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has landed his 100th career touchdown, including playoffs, in a historic feat

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare
'The Kardashians' star revealed her brain diagnosis in a teaser for new show

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere
The 'Song Sung Blue' film will be released in theatres this December

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale
The much-awaited season 5 of 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule
Bad Omens North American tour will start from February 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City, and will end on March 27 in Oakland

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista
'The Avengers' star, who tied the knot with his wife Alba Baptista in September 2023, has welcomed his first baby

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death
Ben Bader's girlfriend, Reem, confirmed his death on social media a few days after his passing

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5
A whirlpool romance between Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard might be awaiting fans in 'Stranger Things' finale

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93
Prunella Scales, who had been battling vascular dementia since 2013, has died at the age of 93