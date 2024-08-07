Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, son Rocky exude bossy vibes in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker on November 1, 2023

  August 07, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans by sharing a sweet photo of herself cuddling with her 9-month-old son Rocky Thirteen.

The 45-year-old mom of four posted the adorable snapshot on her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 6, showing her snuggled up with Rocky in an armchair.

In the photo, Kourtney sports an all-black ensemble, complete with long black boots, a T-shirt, and matching sunglasses. She cradles Rocky in one arm, with one leg propped up on the chair, gazing off to the side.

However, Rocky's face is hidden behind a small white heart emoji, but he looked relaxed as he rests on his mom's arm.

This isn't the first time Kourtney has shared a special moment with Rocky. Recently, she took him to his first Blink-182 concert in Australia, which was featured on an episode of The Kardashians.

The entrepreneur welcomed Rocky with her husband Travis Barker on November 1, 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian also has three older children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile Travis Barker is also a father to three children, Landon Asher, Alabama Luella, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, from a previous marriage with Shanna Moakler.

