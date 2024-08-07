BTS' Suga to receive additional military punishment amid DUI scandal?

BTS member Suga has been at the center of a controversy after being charged with driving under the influence on August 6, 2024.
The incident has raised questions about the singer’s accountability and the impact of his actions on his military service.
So now Korea’s Military has announced the decision about whether Suga will face any additional consequences for DUI scandal.
In a recent statement, the Office of Military Manpower Administration announced that BTS member Suga will not face additional consequences for his recent DUI scandal.
“He is not subject to punishment for damaging the military’s image due to the fact that the incident occurred outside of his working hours,” they said in the statement.
On August 6, 2024, Suga was charged with driving under the influence after operating a seated electric scooter with a 0.08% alcohol level, resulting in his license being revoked and a fine.
HYBE, Suga's management team, also released a statement apologizing for the incident and assuring fans that Suga is taking full responsibility for his actions.
Suga is currently serving in the military as part of his mandatory service.