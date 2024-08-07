Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute

Anne Hathaway's beloved movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which solidified her status as a Hollywood star, has reached its 20th anniversary.
And to celebrate this milestone, the Idea of You actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, featuring memorable moments from the film.
The carousel of pictures included behind-the-scenes glimpses of Hathaway with her costars Chris Pine, Callum Blue, and the incomparable Julie Andrews, as well as director Garry Marshall.
Additionally, Hathaway also shared a clip from Kelly Clarkson's 2004’s music video for Breakaway, which shows the singer attending a premiere for the film.
Alongside the post, she penned, "Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson’s Breakaway!"
The Princess Diaries franchise, which includes two films released in 2001 and 2004, follows the story of Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who discovers she is the heir to a fictional European kingdom.
Although rumors of a third installment have been circulating since 2022, no official announcement has been made.
However, during an interview with V Magazine in April, Anne Hathaway talked about the potential for another sequel.
“We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place,” she noted.