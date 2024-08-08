Angelina Jolie reaction on son Pax Jolie-Pitt's accident laid bare

Angelina Jolie was shocked and worried about her son Pax Jolie-Pitt after his July 29 e-bike accident in Los Angeles.
According to PEOPLE, a source shared that the Maleficent star’s son “ is "still recovering," days after he was released from an ICU ward in L.A.
"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky," the source added.
They continued, "It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet."
The tipster revealed, "Angie was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident," adding that her other five kids, whom she shares with the Troy star "are supporting Pax as best as they can."
Prior to his release from an ICU ward on August 5, a source had informed PEOPLE that Pax "suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."
According to the source at the time, Pax and Jolie "are deeply grateful for the outstanding medical care he received, as well as the quick and life-saving action of first responders."