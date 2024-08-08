Royal

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment

The crown prince and his wife departed from the hospital with their first child Princess Iman on August 7

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa joyfully departed from the hospital today with their newborn baby, echoing the iconic exit style of the British royal couple, William and Kate,

They departed from the hospital with their first child Princess Iman on August 7, who was born at King Hussein Medical Center on August 3.

The heir to the Jordanian throne and his wife were seen grinning hand in hand as they exited the hospital with their newborn daughter in a video that Jordan TV posted to X.

Hussein hoisted their new arrival and strapped her carrier into the backseat of a car while spectators rejoiced and the press recorded the scene. For the first time as a family of three, the new dad got behind the wheel and they drove home.

This occasion echoed the milestone that Prince William and Kate Middleton reached more than ten years ago with the birth of their eldest son, Prince George, who is now eleven years old.

The future Prince and Princess of Wales started a royal tradition on July 23, 2013, when they gave birth to their first child on the London stairs of St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing.

During the picture call and short press conference, the pair alternately held Prince George,.

After placing their newborn in a car seat and fastening it, the couple got into their Range Rover and headed home.

Royal News

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities
King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
King Charles ‘hates’ Prince Harry diverting attention with ‘fake royal tours’
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis