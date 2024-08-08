Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment 

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa joyfully departed from the hospital today with their newborn baby, echoing the iconic exit style of the British royal couple, William and Kate,
They departed from the hospital with their first child Princess Iman on August 7, who was born at King Hussein Medical Center on August 3.
The heir to the Jordanian throne and his wife were seen grinning hand in hand as they exited the hospital with their newborn daughter in a video that Jordan TV posted to X.
Hussein hoisted their new arrival and strapped her carrier into the backseat of a car while spectators rejoiced and the press recorded the scene. For the first time as a family of three, the new dad got behind the wheel and they drove home.
This occasion echoed the milestone that Prince William and Kate Middleton reached more than ten years ago with the birth of their eldest son, Prince George, who is now eleven years old.
The future Prince and Princess of Wales started a royal tradition on July 23, 2013, when they gave birth to their first child on the London stairs of St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing.
During the picture call and short press conference, the pair alternately held Prince George,.
After placing their newborn in a car seat and fastening it, the couple got into their Range Rover and headed home.