Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants

The American pop icon Miley Cyrus’ feelings over his dad Billy Ray’s recent comments laid bare!
Cyrus is said to be shocked and disgusted with Billy’s explosive rants about his own daughter, her fiancé Maxx Morando and Billy’s ex-wives Firerose and Tish Cyrus.
Life & Style sighting an inside source revealed that the Used to Be Young hit maker feels disgusted over her father’s derogatory remarks and how is she planning to handle the family feud.
“It goes without saying that Miley is disgusted and shocked that her father would go as far to call her and her mother those kinds of names. It’s just beyond belief and she’s lost all respect for him,” the source revealed, referring to Billy’s audio leaks last month.
In the explosive rants, the 62-year-old called his ex-wife Firerose, “a selfish expletive bitch” and dubbed Miley’s mother, Tish, as “whore” and a “cheater.”
Speaking about the 31-year-old Disney icon, he said, “everyone knows that devil’s a skank.”
The insider further noted, “It really validates the decision [Miley] made long ago to take her mother’s side because they’ve seen a lot of his rage and nasty behavior over the years.”
Miley Cyrus doesn’t want her stepmother to “ruin their whole family and divide and conquer them, so to speak,” added the source
The source also confirmed the Hanna Montana actress family is “trying their best not to react too much and trying to let it wash over them, but at the same time they’re very embarrassed. The whole situation has been beyond humiliating.”
It is pertinent to note, Miley’s bond with her dad seemingly weakened after he and Tish got divorced in 2022, followed by Billy’s marriage to Firerose.