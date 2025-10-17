Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement

Britney Spears has taken aim at ex-husband Kevin Federline after bombshell revelations from his upcoming memoir.
The Womanizer singer couldn’t hold back as she continued to respond to her ex-husband claim about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, who is set to release his tell-all You Thought You Knew on October 21.
On Wednesday, Spears took to her X account to share a lengthy note, calling out Federline for "constantly gaslighting" her and defended her relationship with her sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.
"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain…" her post began.
Spears continued, "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting."
The Circus singer also blasted Federline’s interviews, accusing him of “literally attacking” her.
She questioned, “Why is he so angry?” adding that his emotional act “literally blows my mind.”
Spears compared her memoir The Woman in Me to Federline’s, saying, "I know his book will sell loads more than mine."
Sharing about Federline’s anger, Spears noted, "If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying."
Moreover, she also recounted her strained relationship with her mother, saying Lynne had only called once in six years and hadn’t invited her to her son’s birthday.
Spears also referred to her father Jamie Spears, who was his conservator for 13 years, saying, "They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to…" adding, "They secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated."
"There are so many things to do to heal…", Spears wrote, adding she hopes to meet Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Jackson.
She said she plans to act, podcast, and write columns—not about herself.
Britney Spears concluded the post with the gratitude “to the people supporting my heart right now I know you guys understand it hurts."