Entertainment

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released in November this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy has showered praise on Kim Kardashian at the premiere of his upcoming Hulu television series, All's Fair.

The 59-year-old American writer and filmmaker attended the special screening of her legal television drama at the DGA Theatre Complex on Thursday, October 16. 

During the star-studded event, Ryan delivered his first public comments about the show and Kim’s remarkable on-screen presence.

The Grotesquerie director credited the popular reality TV star, Kris Jenner, for suggesting her daughter for his iconic series.

"I started my pitch, and I was kind of excited. Anybody in the future who pitches to Kim, you’ve lost Kim when she starts texting on her phone. I finished my pitch, and I was sort of nervous, and Kris said, ‘That was really good, sweetie, but you should write a role for Kim," Ryan added.

He additionally went on and said that the SKIMS founder was "fantastic" in the series and dubbed his entire cast "this season’s lady Avengers."

In addition to Kim Kardashian, the cast of the show includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka in the leading roles.

Ryan Murphy’s directorial series, All’s Fair, will premiere on November 4, only on Hulu.

You Might Like:

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC
'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian turns heads in sculpted Schiaparelli gown alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after receiving White Boy of the Year honour

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’
The Rare Beauty founder revealed the clever advice the 'Lover' singer once gave her

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event
British model and fashion designer Victoria Beckham poses with Anna Wintour as she celebrates her new Netflix docuseries

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped
Drake gives befitting response to haters after setback in Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' battle

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback
The ‘Babygirl’ actress filed for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban late last month

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday
The 'Lose Yourself' rapper rang into his 53rd birthday on October 17

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement
The 'Womanizer' singer slammed her ex-husband's claim about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and Blake Lively were reportedly seen together amid rift

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez
The Rhode founder gives strong verdict over her feud with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez

Al Pacino finally issues heartbreaking statement on ex Diane Keaton’s death

Al Pacino finally issues heartbreaking statement on ex Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton and Al Pacino dated on and off for about two decades between the ‘70s and ‘80s