Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy has showered praise on Kim Kardashian at the premiere of his upcoming Hulu television series, All's Fair.
The 59-year-old American writer and filmmaker attended the special screening of her legal television drama at the DGA Theatre Complex on Thursday, October 16.
During the star-studded event, Ryan delivered his first public comments about the show and Kim’s remarkable on-screen presence.
The Grotesquerie director credited the popular reality TV star, Kris Jenner, for suggesting her daughter for his iconic series.
"I started my pitch, and I was kind of excited. Anybody in the future who pitches to Kim, you’ve lost Kim when she starts texting on her phone. I finished my pitch, and I was sort of nervous, and Kris said, ‘That was really good, sweetie, but you should write a role for Kim," Ryan added.
He additionally went on and said that the SKIMS founder was "fantastic" in the series and dubbed his entire cast "this season’s lady Avengers."
In addition to Kim Kardashian, the cast of the show includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka in the leading roles.
Ryan Murphy’s directorial series, All’s Fair, will premiere on November 4, only on Hulu.