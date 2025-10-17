Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped

Drake strikes back at haters just days after facing disappointment in UMG lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 16, the Headlines crooner dropped a delightful photo dumb - offering a peek into his life's recent highlights.
The Hotline Bling singer - who recently celebrated son Adonis' 8th birthday alongside his dad, Dennis Graham and mom, Sandy, dropped a shirtless photo of him - showcasing his six packs.
Next in line was a photo of Drake's dad striking a pose against a giant rainbow casted on the sky.
While another photo featured the God's Plan hitmaker carrying a laptop in an elevator sporting a pink t-shirt with the words "life is short part hard".
The series also included a fan photo - who was showing off a message "hating Drake does not make you deep" on his t-shirt, which many fans believe was a direct aim at his haters and the Not Like Us hitmaker.
"Got this Barbie on my wrist where is Staci Doll," wrote Drake in the caption which came just days after a lawsuit he filed against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's diss track in January of this year was dropped by the U.S. District Court Judge Jeannette Vargas.
As per the 38-page legal documents, Vargas closed the case highlighting that "The artists' seven-track rap battle was a 'war of words' that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse."
"Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that 'Not Like Us' imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff," she added.