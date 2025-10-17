Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after receiving White Boy of the Year honour

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award
Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet made a bold joke after winning White Boy of the Year award.

He beat out fellow nominees Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, MrBeast, and Pat McAfee for the esteemed award.

The A Complete Unknown star received the prestigious honour at the First Annual Believe That Awards, a parody-style show hosted by Anthony Edwards and Nick Maddox.

Since he has been filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest in the last couple of months, Timothée accepted the award via video message.

The two-time Oscar nominee made a bold joke in his acceptance speech, “I gotta shout out all the white boys that laid the path before me: Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Jason Williams, Ed Sheeran.”

Later on, Timothée released an official statement for winning the White Boy of the Year award.

He stated, “You can get lost in the sauce, but without sauce, you are lost. I promise to cherish this award, and to do good inspiring generations of white boys to come to be entirely delusional about their identity and place within the world.”

On the work front, Timothée Chalamet is working on upcoming Dune: Part Three movie alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.

The most-awaited film is set to release in December 2026.

You Might Like:

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC
'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian turns heads in sculpted Schiaparelli gown alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released in November this year

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’
The Rare Beauty founder revealed the clever advice the 'Lover' singer once gave her

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event
British model and fashion designer Victoria Beckham poses with Anna Wintour as she celebrates her new Netflix docuseries

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped
Drake gives befitting response to haters after setback in Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' battle

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback
The ‘Babygirl’ actress filed for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban late last month

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday
The 'Lose Yourself' rapper rang into his 53rd birthday on October 17

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement
The 'Womanizer' singer slammed her ex-husband's claim about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and Blake Lively were reportedly seen together amid rift

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez
The Rhode founder gives strong verdict over her feud with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez

Al Pacino finally issues heartbreaking statement on ex Diane Keaton’s death

Al Pacino finally issues heartbreaking statement on ex Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton and Al Pacino dated on and off for about two decades between the ‘70s and ‘80s