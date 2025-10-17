Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet made a bold joke after winning White Boy of the Year award.
He beat out fellow nominees Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise, MrBeast, and Pat McAfee for the esteemed award.
The A Complete Unknown star received the prestigious honour at the First Annual Believe That Awards, a parody-style show hosted by Anthony Edwards and Nick Maddox.
Since he has been filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest in the last couple of months, Timothée accepted the award via video message.
The two-time Oscar nominee made a bold joke in his acceptance speech, “I gotta shout out all the white boys that laid the path before me: Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Jason Williams, Ed Sheeran.”
Later on, Timothée released an official statement for winning the White Boy of the Year award.
He stated, “You can get lost in the sauce, but without sauce, you are lost. I promise to cherish this award, and to do good inspiring generations of white boys to come to be entirely delusional about their identity and place within the world.”
On the work front, Timothée Chalamet is working on upcoming Dune: Part Three movie alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.
The most-awaited film is set to release in December 2026.