‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces

Get ready for the drama to escalate! Euphoria has finally unveiled the full cast for season 3, introducing 18 new faces to the screen.
After weeks of social media speculation, HBO officially confirmed on Friday, October 17, that renowned influencer and YouTuber Trisha Paytas will join the star-studded cast of the third season.
The remaining 17 new cast members include Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler and Eli Roth Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.