Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces

Trisha Paytas confirmed to join Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria' Season 3

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces

Get ready for the drama to escalate! Euphoria has finally unveiled the full cast for season 3, introducing 18 new faces to the screen.

After weeks of social media speculation, HBO officially confirmed on Friday, October 17, that renowned influencer and YouTuber Trisha Paytas will join the star-studded cast of the third season.

The remaining 17 new cast members include Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler and Eli Roth Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

You Might Like:

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC
'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian turns heads in sculpted Schiaparelli gown alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after receiving White Boy of the Year honour

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released in November this year

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’
The Rare Beauty founder revealed the clever advice the 'Lover' singer once gave her

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event
British model and fashion designer Victoria Beckham poses with Anna Wintour as she celebrates her new Netflix docuseries

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped
Drake gives befitting response to haters after setback in Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' battle

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback
The ‘Babygirl’ actress filed for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban late last month

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday
The 'Lose Yourself' rapper rang into his 53rd birthday on October 17

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement
The 'Womanizer' singer slammed her ex-husband's claim about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and Blake Lively were reportedly seen together amid rift

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez
The Rhode founder gives strong verdict over her feud with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez