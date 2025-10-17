Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion

Taylor Swift is finally revealing the truth behind Blake Lively reunion.
Earlier this week, Deuxmoi reported that The Life of a Showgirl singer and the Gossip Girl star were spotted on an outing after months of speculation over their rift following Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.
According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, the two appeared very friendly and there was no sign of any rift between them.
However, now, an insider close to Taylor Swift has unveiled a surprising truth about their outing rumors and feud.
Speaking to Page Six, the source rejected the reunion speculation, revealing, “They’ve had no contact,” adding that the former best friends have not talked to each other since last winter, after The Fate of Ophelia singer was dragged into Lively-Baldoni case.
Meanwhile, another tipster also confirmed that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are on non-speaking terms. However, they did not share the timeline of their estrangement.
For those unfamiliar, the Eras Tour hitmaker and the A Simple Favor actress’s feud began when Swift was dragged into Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni last December.
In his countersuit, Baldoni said Taylor Swift and The Shallows actress's husband, Ryan Reynolds, pressured him to accept one of Lively’s script changes during a meeting at the couple’s New York apartment.
The Cruel Summer singer’s legal team argued that Swift had no link to the matter and was unreasonably dragged into the lawsuit.