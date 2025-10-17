Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshined her mother Kris Jenner at the premiere of her new Ryan Murphy legal drama, All’s Fair.
On Thursday, October 16, the SKIMS founder graced the red carpet, donning a gorgeous Schiaparelli Couture dropped ball gown from the fashion house’s Spring 2025 collection.
The halter-neck gown featured a nude satin base layered under black tulle and an open back with corset detailing.
Kim styled her hair into an elegant updo and accessorised the look with diamond stud earrings.
Meanwhile, Kris, 69, looked elegant a butter yellow Givenchy belted blazer-style mini dress.
The cast of the series including Kim, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close all posed for a group picture at DGA Theater Complex.
During a chat with PEOPLE at red carpet, the reality TV star praised her co-stars.
She said, “It was such a great experience. It was so much fun. I hope this goes to a season 2 because there's nothing like working with these girls. We had the best time.”
Some guest stars Grace Gummer, Judith Light, Elizabeth Berkley, Jessica Simpson and James Remar also graced the carpet.
The most-awaited series is set to debut on Tuesday, November 4 on Hulu.