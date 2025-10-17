Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback

As Keith Urban suffers a big setback, Nicole Kidman is celebrating her milestone moment.
On Thursday, October 16, the Big Little Lies actress turned to her official Instagram account to celebrate a major milestone.
The post was shared to commemorate the milestone 30 years of her 1995 satirical black comedy film, To Die For, directed by Gus Van Sant.
“To Die For. #30thAnniversary #GusVanSant,” read the caption.
In the post, the Babygirl star also shared a photo of herself donning a T-shirt featuring the poster of her thriller movie.
As per Rotten Tomatoes, To Die For follows the story of Suzanne Stone (Nicole Kidman), “a weather reporter at her small-town cable station, but she dreams of being a big-time news anchor."
"However, she feels that her middle-class husband is holding her back, so she decides to have him murdered. For this, she enlists Jimmy, a high school boy who is enamored with her. The plan doesn't work exactly as she intended, though, and her husband's family starts to suspect that she was involved in his death," the plot added.
Nicole Kidman’s special post comes after her estranged husband, Keith Urban, faced a major setback, forcing him to cancel the October 16 show of his High and Alive World Tour due to laryngitis.
In late September, sources revealed that the American actress and her country singer husband have called it quits on their 19 years of marriage and the duo has been living separately since summer.
They also noted that it was the Let It Roll singer who pulled the plug first, with Kidman doing everything she could to save their failing relationship.
Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in a Tennessee court on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.