Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

Victoria Beckham looked ethereal at the premiere of her new docuseries.
On Thursday, October 16, the 51-year-old British model turned to Instagram to drop a carousel of gorgeous photos from her latest appearance to celebrate the release of her new Netflix docuseries, titled Victoria Beckham.
For the special event, the former Spice Girls alum slipped into a chic baby pink dress featuring a V-neck and stylish sleeves.
To elevate her look, she paired the ensemble with red heels and wore light pink makeup, with her hair styled in a sleek bun.
The carousel opened with a photo of Victoria posing with the iconic former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who also exuded glamour in a stylish look.
“Such a special evening in New York with #AnnaWintour and @voguemagazine celebrating my new @netflixuk docuseries — thank you @guiducci for the inspiring conversation and to everyone who joined us!” captioned Victoria.
The gallery also featured several more eye-catching and delightful glimpses from the event that marked a big moment in the mother of four’s career.
Fans’ reaction:
Commenting on Victoria Beckham’s post, fans dropped their exciting reactions and congratulated her on the docuseries release.
“Congratulations to you and your amazing team. I loved every moment and shed a few tears too. I so admire you and we have loved your journey since the Spice Girls,” wrote one.
Another added, “We definitely need more episodes please! Loved it!”
A third gushed over her look, writing, “That pink dress is gorgeous.”
Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docuseries was released on October 9, 2025.