Entertainment

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

British model and fashion designer Victoria Beckham poses with Anna Wintour as she celebrates her new Netflix docuseries

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

Victoria Beckham looked ethereal at the premiere of her new docuseries.

On Thursday, October 16, the 51-year-old British model turned to Instagram to drop a carousel of gorgeous photos from her latest appearance to celebrate the release of her new Netflix docuseries, titled Victoria Beckham.

For the special event, the former Spice Girls alum slipped into a chic baby pink dress featuring a V-neck and stylish sleeves.

To elevate her look, she paired the ensemble with red heels and wore light pink makeup, with her hair styled in a sleek bun.

The carousel opened with a photo of Victoria posing with the iconic former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who also exuded glamour in a stylish look.

“Such a special evening in New York with #AnnaWintour and @voguemagazine celebrating my new @netflixuk docuseries — thank you @guiducci for the inspiring conversation and to everyone who joined us!” captioned Victoria.

The gallery also featured several more eye-catching and delightful glimpses from the event that marked a big moment in the mother of four’s career.

Fans’ reaction:

Commenting on Victoria Beckham’s post, fans dropped their exciting reactions and congratulated her on the docuseries release.

“Congratulations to you and your amazing team. I loved every moment and shed a few tears too. I so admire you and we have loved your journey since the Spice Girls,” wrote one.

Another added, “We definitely need more episodes please! Loved it!”

A third gushed over her look, writing, “That pink dress is gorgeous.”

Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docuseries was released on October 9, 2025.

You Might Like:

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped
Drake gives befitting response to haters after setback in Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' battle

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback
The ‘Babygirl’ actress filed for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban late last month

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday
The 'Lose Yourself' rapper rang into his 53rd birthday on October 17

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement

Britney Spears responds ex-Kevin Federline’s tell all claims with bold statement
The 'Womanizer' singer slammed her ex-husband's claim about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion

Taylor Swift reveals bombshell truth on Blake Lively reunion
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and Blake Lively were reportedly seen together amid rift

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez
The Rhode founder gives strong verdict over her feud with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez

Al Pacino finally issues heartbreaking statement on ex Diane Keaton’s death

Al Pacino finally issues heartbreaking statement on ex Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton and Al Pacino dated on and off for about two decades between the ‘70s and ‘80s

Susan Stamberg, first female news host and NPR foundational figure, dies at 87

Susan Stamberg, first female news host and NPR foundational figure, dies at 87
‘All Things Considered’ co-host and first female host of a national news broadcast Susan Stamberg passed away

Ace Frehley, KISS co-founder breathes his last at 74

Ace Frehley, KISS co-founder breathes his last at 74
The 'Spaceman' singer passed away after suffering a brain bleed resulting from a fall a few weeks ago

Charlie Puth surprises fans with baby news in 'Changes' music video

Charlie Puth surprises fans with baby news in 'Changes' music video
The 'Attention' singer tied the knot with Brooke Sansone, an old family friend, in September 2024

Keith Urban hit by major setback as Nicole Kidman files for divorce

Keith Urban hit by major setback as Nicole Kidman files for divorce
The country singer has had to make a tough decision weeks after the 'Babygirl' actress filed for divorce

Finn Wolfhard painfully admits having 'panic attack' on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Finn Wolfhard painfully admits having 'panic attack' on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Finn Wolfhard opens up about panic attack on 'Stranger Things' season 4 set