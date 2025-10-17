David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC  

Entertainment

'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

David Beckham has proved he is a doting husband, as he stood beside his wife, Victoria Beckham, on her special day.

After the English Fashion Designer’s Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, premiered in New York City, the former footballer paid a heartfelt tribute to his beloved life partner.

On Friday, October 17, David took to his Instagram handle to drop a few sneak peeks into yesterday’s star-studded event.

"Great evening celebrating Victoria’s Netflix documentary in New York with #AnnaWintour and @voguemagazine @victoriabeckham," the 50-year-old retired athlete added.

Victoria’s Netflix documentary focused on her life while preparing for Paris Fashion Week, involving her four kids, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham.

David also shared a few behind-the-scenes moments of the star-studded event, which was attended by the former editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour.

During the special screening at the SoHo’s Crosby Street Hotel, the multi-hyphenate spoke about her documentary, saying, "My team first convinced me to say yes, then my husband convinced me to say yes."

"I think it was the success of David’s documentary that gave me the confidence to do it. The response has been wonderful—I feel very humbled by the whole thing," Victoria added.

Victoria Beckham’s new fashion documentary, Victoria Beckham, globally premiered on Netflix on October 9, 2025.  

