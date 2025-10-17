Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’

Selena Gomez just proved once again that Taylor Swift is more than a superstar — she’s her true best friend.
Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC on Wednesday, the Rare Beauty founder revealed the clever advice the Lover singer once gave her.
“She said, ‘If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room,’” the 32-year-old newlywed said.
Gomez went on to say, “And that's why I surround myself with really incredible people that there's no dumb questions. You just you have to learn and not be afraid of all the things that you might lose out on.”
Gushing over her bond with Swift, Gomez shared that The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker is one of the most brilliant people I've ever met.”
The Calm Down singer praised, “She is very strong in her lane and she great gives great advice all the time,” adding, “I'm not sure what I would say I've done for her other than been there as a friend.”
Swift and Gomez, nicknamed “Taylena,” met in 2008 while dating Jonas Brothers members.
The Life of a Showgirl singer stood by Gomez at her $4M wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27 in Santa Barbara.