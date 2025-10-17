Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday

Eminem has sparked fresh romance rumors with his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota.
As per TMZ, a source revealed that the Lose Yourself rapper, who rang into his 53rd birthday, and the Michigan-based makeup artist’s relationship turned romantic, though it’s unclear how long they’ve been involved.
Malota and Eminem have worked together on the set of his music videos and other projects.
The beauty guru’s website revealed that she has also collaborated with Snoop Dog, Robin Thicke and 50 Cent.
Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is known for keeping his relationships under wraps, but he famously married his ex-wife Kim Scott twice in the late ’90s and early 2000s.
The pair, who began dating as teens, share a daughter, Hailie Jade, born in 1995.
The duo, however, quickly divorced two years later.
Eminem and Scott briefly turned back in 2006, but once again parted ways that same year.
The former couple also share two other children — 32-year-old Alaina Marie and 23-year-old Stevie Laine.
Eminem adopted Alaina, the daughter of Scott’s sister Dawn, in the early 2000s while Dawn was battling drug addiction.
Previously, he was reportedly linked with Mariah Carey in 2001, which she has denied, and Nicki Minaj in 2018.