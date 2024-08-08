Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s fairytale marriage takes alarming turn: reports

  • August 08, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who always maintained a united front for the media, are seemingly struggling with their marriage.

The royal couple recently appeared together on CBS to discuss their new initiative, The Parent Channel. The duo reportedly showed some signs of issues brewing in their marriage.

Royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the alarming signs with Dan Wooton during a conversation.

She explained, “In think they are at the stage now where they can’t stand each other. I don’t know how these things are where you have these bouts [of] you can’t stand your partner, and then you love them the next day.”

Angela added that the situation was “not working for them in their partnership and they were really angry with each other” but still the duo “can’t really separate because Meghan wouldn’t nearly get as many jobs as she would like if Harry wasn’t there.”

The expert mentioned that even though Harry is not a working royal, but still he is still a royal, and it’s that name “royal” that keeps her going.

Angela noted that the former Suits star and her husband have come to a “very, very difficult end.”

On the work front, the couple will embark on a trip to Columbia in November.

Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE
Prince Harry's loyalties called into question after he turn 'against' royals
Prince William ‘had no time’ to process Kate’s cancer diagnosis amid royal responsibilities
Royal Family’s silence on Olympic win sparks public outrage
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate return seen as key to revitalizing royal family’s future
Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday comemoration plan REVEALED
Meghan Markle’s major blunder causes significant failure in new venture
Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
Prince William shows disdain over Prince Harry's big share in royal treasure
Kate Middleton’s 'brush with mortality' leaves her re-evaluating priorities