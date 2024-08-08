Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s fairytale marriage takes alarming turn: reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who always maintained a united front for the media, are seemingly struggling with their marriage.
The royal couple recently appeared together on CBS to discuss their new initiative, The Parent Channel. The duo reportedly showed some signs of issues brewing in their marriage.
Royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the alarming signs with Dan Wooton during a conversation.
She explained, “In think they are at the stage now where they can’t stand each other. I don’t know how these things are where you have these bouts [of] you can’t stand your partner, and then you love them the next day.”
Angela added that the situation was “not working for them in their partnership and they were really angry with each other” but still the duo “can’t really separate because Meghan wouldn’t nearly get as many jobs as she would like if Harry wasn’t there.”
The expert mentioned that even though Harry is not a working royal, but still he is still a royal, and it’s that name “royal” that keeps her going.
Angela noted that the former Suits star and her husband have come to a “very, very difficult end.”
On the work front, the couple will embark on a trip to Columbia in November.