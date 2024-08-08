Sci-Tech

Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users

The key decision from Meta platform X came during a hearing in an Irish court

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users
Elon Musk social platform X takes a fruitful descision for EU users

The social media platform X on thursday, agreed to temporarily stop using personal data from European Union (EU) users to train its AI systems, pending a court ruling.

This decision came during a hearing in an Irish court, where Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) sought to restrict or suspend X's processing of user data for AI development.

The DPC, which oversees many major U.S. tech firms due to their EU operations being based in Ireland, initiated this action to protect user privacy.

X, owned by Elon Musk, allows users to opt out of having their public posts used by its AI chatbot, Grok, by unchecking a box in their privacy settings.

However, Judge Leonie Reynolds noted that X started processing data from EU users on May 7, while the opt-out option was only introduced on July 16, and was not immediately available to all users.

During the hearing, a lawyer representing X stated that the company would not use data collected from EU users between May 7 and August 1 for AI training until the court makes a decision on the DPC's order.

X's legal team is expected to submit their opposition to the suspension order by September 4.

In a post on X, the platform's Global Government Affairs account criticized the DPC's order, calling it "unwarranted, overboard, and unfairly targeting X."

To note, the DPC's concerns about data usage are not new to X. 

In June, Meta Platforms delayed the launch of its Meta AI models in Europe after the DPC advised against it.

Similarly, Google's Alphabet agreed to delay and modify its Gemini AI chatbot earlier this year following discussions with the Irish regulator.

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request

King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’

Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Sci-Tech News

Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
YouTube rolls out Gemini AI tool to streamline video outlines for creator
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
China lunar samples reveal groundbreaking discovery: Water on Moon?
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Google's search dominance is illegal monopoly, US court declares
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
OpenAI withholds powerful AI tool amid fear of backlash
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
WhatsApp soon allows users to send voice messages to Meta AI
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Turkey blocks Instagram access amid ‘censoring’ Hamas-related content
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Intel's weak performance drags down semiconductor stocks globally
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Spotify reintroduces 'lyrics' feature for free users
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Google simplifies removal of explicit deepfakes with latest update
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Mark Zuckerberg turns T-Pain's gift into a tech moment
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
WhatsApp to bring double-tap feature for quick message reactions
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
ChatGPT Voice Mode update brings exciting 3 features for it's subscribe