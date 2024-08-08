Everything You Need to Know About Sheikh Hasina's Asylum Plans

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, after resigning from her position earlier this week, flew from the country and landed in India.
Since the time she landed near Delhi, there has been speculation about in which country Hasina will take asylum after leaving Bangladesh due to violent protests against her government.
Earlier it was reported that Hasina had attempted to seek political asylum in the UK, and her request was rejected, but her son, Wazed Joy, in an interview with NDTV, denied this news and said, “She has not requested asylum anywhere, so the question of the UK or US not responding yet is not true. My mother was planning to retire after this term anyway. She is done with politics in Bangladesh."
Moreover, the UK Home Office also told the news outlet, “The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge."
It is also reported that the former prime minister will most probably seek asylum in the countries where her family members live, such as the US, UK, Finland, and India.
Hasina’s son lives in Washington, her sister lives in London, and her daughter lives in Delhi, so the decision about her next destination is still uncertain, but it is believed that she will make a final decision in the coming days.