Princess Eugenie marks sister Beatrice’s 36th birthday with rare candid snaps

Princess Eugenie is ringing in sister Beatrice’s 36th birthday with some candid shots!
To wish her sister a “happy birthday,” the princess turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 8, and shared some snaps featuring cherished moments along with a heartfelt note that overflowed with love.
“Happy birthday, dearest Beabea!!” penned the princess alongside the three rare photos of Princess Beatrice.
“What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy,” she further added.
Expressing her love and admiration, Princess Eugenie noted, “Love you.”
The opening shot of the carousel captured the princess jumping with raised arms as she explored the outdoors.
In the next image, Beatrice was joined by her sister Eugenie at the same spot where they were captured spending a joyful moment together on a trampoline, revealing their sisterly bond.
The third and last snap showcased Princess Beatrice in full aunt mode in a park, as she smiled at Eugenie’s son wearing a pair of bunny ears while her nephew enjoyed watching her.
Princess Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, also celebrated her birthday with a touching Instagram tribute where she called her “the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife, and woman.”