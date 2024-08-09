Kate Middleton source shares delighting update on Princess health amid cancer

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
In 2024, she has made only two public appearances. The first was on June 15, when she attended Trooping the Colour with her three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
The second was nearly a month later, on July 14, when she attended the men's singles final at Wimbledon, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Matthews.
A recent update on her health suggests that these appearances indicate she is doing well in her recovery.
A source shared with the Daily Beast that Princess Kate has been very open about her health challenges.
The insider further noted that her participation in these two events before the summer break was a positive sign of her progress.
"While the situation is still concerning, there is a lot of optimism and positivity about her ongoing treatment," the source added.
Despite the encouraging signs, a Buckingham Palace insider revealed that the Princess of Wales currently has no scheduled public engagements for the remainder of the year. However, this could change.
The insider emphasized that her focus is now on her family, particularly her three young children.
"Given her recent health scare, Kate is prioritizing what matters most to her, which is her family," they said, adding that the youngest child, Louis, is just six years old.
According to the Mail, this summer, Kate is expected to travel to Scotland to join the Royal Family at Balmoral, which will be her longest journey since her diagnosis.