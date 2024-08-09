Sports

Arshad Nadeem wins Pakistan’s first Olympics gold in 32 years

Arshad Nadeem sets javelin record at Paris Olympics 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Arshad Nadeem sets javelin record at Paris Olympics 2024
Arshad Nadeem sets javelin record at Paris Olympics 2024 

Arshad Nadeem quenched Pakistan’s 32-year-old Olympics drought by bagging a gold medal at the 2024 Paris edition javelin finale.

As per the international competition’s official website, he scored this victory with the longest throw, landing his spear 92.97 meters away from the projection mark.

The athlete has blazingly broken the previous record of 90.57 meters, which was set by Andreas Thorkildsen back in 2008 during Beijing Olympics.

Initial stage had been a big scare for him since he failed to clinch a good score in his first attempt, but the distance covered at Men’s Javelin Final yesterday turned more than just historic.

In addition to winning a shiny gold award with his recovery throw, Arshad Nadeem’s name will now be dished in the golden books and stories of Pakistan.

This happens to be because of the simple fact that the country won its last medal in the 1992 instalment of Olympics, and that was in the realm of hockey, when its national team secured a bronze in Barcelona.

There were 11 other players given three chances to launch their respective spears during the finale; after this, the top eight were tested thrice again.

Arshad Nadeem qualified by marking 86.59 meters, then went on to play in huge success using all his power for a mighty throw at last.

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request

King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’

Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp

Sports News

Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Arshad Nadeem sets sights on Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Shaheen Afridi teams up with UK football club Manchester United for kit launch
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Rafael Nadal makes shocking announcement ahead of 2024 US Open
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
New England Patriots drop ‘interest’ in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Bangladesh cricket team’s tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’