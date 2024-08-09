Arshad Nadeem wins Pakistan’s first Olympics gold in 32 years

Arshad Nadeem quenched Pakistan’s 32-year-old Olympics drought by bagging a gold medal at the 2024 Paris edition javelin finale.
As per the international competition’s official website, he scored this victory with the longest throw, landing his spear 92.97 meters away from the projection mark.
The athlete has blazingly broken the previous record of 90.57 meters, which was set by Andreas Thorkildsen back in 2008 during Beijing Olympics.
Initial stage had been a big scare for him since he failed to clinch a good score in his first attempt, but the distance covered at Men’s Javelin Final yesterday turned more than just historic.
In addition to winning a shiny gold award with his recovery throw, Arshad Nadeem’s name will now be dished in the golden books and stories of Pakistan.
This happens to be because of the simple fact that the country won its last medal in the 1992 instalment of Olympics, and that was in the realm of hockey, when its national team secured a bronze in Barcelona.
There were 11 other players given three chances to launch their respective spears during the finale; after this, the top eight were tested thrice again.
Arshad Nadeem qualified by marking 86.59 meters, then went on to play in huge success using all his power for a mighty throw at last.