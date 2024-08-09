Princess Beatrice exposed as ‘China-backed conspiracy’ on birthday

Princess Beatrice happily kicked off her 36th birthday yesterday, on August 8, but fans took this occasion to notice something odd about it.
Coming through as King Charles’ nice as well as Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, she was born at the Portland Hospital located in London, and happens to be Prince Andrew’s firstborn.
And just as terrific as these blood connections are, her big day isn’t an ordinary one either.
According to Mirror, royal observers have noted a rather spooky coincidence that rolled out on the very same date.
Pointing at it, a user wrote on X, “August 8th 1988. The birth of Princess Beatrice of York, now Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at 8:18pm the Portland Hospital in London.”
“Princess Beatrice is the eldest of the two daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York. I’m not superstitious or anything, but, wow... how many 8s are linked to her birth,” the person added.
Others quickly joined the conversation to comment on this twist of fate, too.
Another person proposed, “Is it just me who remembers the reporting that she was induced to be born on 8.8.88 as 8 is lucky in China and they thought it would be extremely good luck?”
While controversies are not something new for Princess Beatrice, turning 36-years-old surely is. And to honor her big day, many more people offered wishes.