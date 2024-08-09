Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has addressed the arrest of his stepson Marius Borg Høiby for the first time, describing the situation as “a serious matter.”
After Marius was reportedly arrested in Oslo over the weekend for an alleged incident involving a lady in her 20s, Prince Haakon, 51, spoke to the Norwegian media for the first time on August 6.
Born into a prior relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, Marius, 27, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
According to the Daily Express, he told reporters, “It is a serious matter when the police are involved in the way they are, but at the same time, it is not right for me to go into the details of the case.”
The crown prince added, “In our family, as in all families, it is sometimes important to be there. This time it was me who went while she stayed at home.”
Prince Haakon travelled to Paris for Olympic Games without his spouse on August 6 at a competition where he watched an equestrian final and sat with Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Prince Albert of Monaco at another event.