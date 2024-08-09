Royal

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

Marius Borg Høiby was reportedly arrested in Oslo over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepsons arrest: A serous matter
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has addressed the arrest of his stepson Marius Borg Høiby for the first time, describing the situation as “a serious matter.”

After Marius was reportedly arrested in Oslo over the weekend for an alleged incident involving a lady in her 20s, Prince Haakon, 51, spoke to the Norwegian media for the first time on August 6.

Born into a prior relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, Marius, 27, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

According to the Daily Express, he told reporters, “It is a serious matter when the police are involved in the way they are, but at the same time, it is not right for me to go into the details of the case.”

The crown prince added, “In our family, as in all families, it is sometimes important to be there. This time it was me who went while she stayed at home.”

Prince Haakon travelled to Paris for Olympic Games without his spouse on August 6 at a competition where he watched an equestrian final and sat with Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Prince Albert of Monaco at another event.

Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats

Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday
Shawn Mendes surprisingly released two songs on his 26th birthday

Shawn Mendes surprisingly released two songs on his 26th birthday
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'

Royal News

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Princess Beatrice exposed as ‘China-backed conspiracy’ on birthday
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Kate Middleton source shares delighting update on Princess health amid cancer
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Princess Eugenie marks sister Beatrice’s 36th birthday with rare candid snaps
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Prince Harry's loyalties called into question after he turn 'against' royals
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Prince Harry, Meghan Makle’s fairytale marriage takes alarming turn: reports
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Prince William ‘had no time’ to process Kate’s cancer diagnosis amid royal responsibilities
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Royal Family’s silence on Olympic win sparks public outrage
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa’s baby homecoming mirrors William and Kate’s moment
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle