Mahira Khan congratulates Arshad Nadeem for clinching first Olympic gold medal

Ace athlete Arshad Nadeem, who set the Olympic record straight with a 92.97 2024 men's javelin throw final, received a show of cheer from superstar Mahira Khan.
On her Instagram stories, the Verna starlet shared a picture of Arshad from the Olympic field alongside words of appreciation lauding the athlete's efforts.
" Uffff whaaaaatta throw, breaking recordssss! yes sir! Hero! @arshadnamdeem29," wrote Khan.
Pakistan had not won a medal at the Games since 1992 but Arshad with his hard work and sweat ended a four-decade wait, beating India's Neeraj Chopra, who finished second.
The 27-year-old was Pakistan's only hope at the Paris Olympics and he managed to live up to the expectations with two throws that clocked in at over 90 metres.
To note, Arshad Nadeem became Pakistan's first athletic Olympics champion by taking home the gold medal.
Upon Arshad's victory, a slew of Lollywood celebrities including the likes of Ali Zafar, Ushna Shah, Hira Mani, Kubra Khan, Sana Javed and more gave him a round off applause with sweet words of appreciation on their respective social media accounts.